CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompassTools, Inc. located in Centennial, Colorado is pleased to announce that it has sold the assets of its Trimble Geospatial Dealership to Frontier Precision, one of the largest resellers of geospatial technology in North America. Frontier Precision, Inc. will continue to expand its presence as a provider of Trimble Geospatial products and solutions for the Rocky Mountain, Upper Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Hawaii Pacific, and Alaska regions.



Other members of the Compass Family of companies will continue to operate globally as CompassData, Inc., CompassDrone, and CompassCom Software Corporation. For 24-years the Compass Family of businesses has provided products, software, services and solutions to geospatial professionals around the globe. CompassData known as the “Control Freaks” has been providing products and services with the world’s largest archive (50,000+ GCPs) of photo identifiable ground control points, archive of FAA certified D0-200 airport data (2,200+ airports), mobile mapping, drone services and remote sensing products. CompassDrone is an enterprise DJI dealer selling airframes, software and services to empower organizations to embrace rapidly developing drone technology. CompassCom is a leader in the Mobile Resource Management market with Esri based software solutions for real-time location of mobile assets and IoT.

"We believe Frontier Precision will carry on with the CompassTools tradition of excellence to support and service Trimble Geospatial customers as the GNSS market for hardware and software continues to expand,” said Brant Howard, CEO and Co-Founder. “The sale of CompassTools will enable our Compass companies to focus on products, software, services and solutions in the remote sensing, drone and mobile resource management market globally.”

“Frontier Precision is very excited to continue the high level of customer support, service, and technical expertise that CompassTools has provided their customers the past 24 years,” said Dennis Kemmesat, President and CEO. “We look forward to building on what has been done in the markets we jointly serve and working further with the Compass companies to bring other innovative products and solutions to the marketplace.”

The Compass Family of companies is driven to provide world class products, solutions and services while building a portfolio of unique intellectual property of software and geospatial content. We will continue our 24-year goal to map it, design it, find it, fly it, track it and build it as we and our clients map the world.

About the Compass Family of Companies

CompassData Inc., CompassDrone and CompassCom Software Corporation are providers of product, software, services and solutions in the rapidly growing market of geospatial content, remote sensing, drone and mobile resource management. For 24 years our team of professionals has been delivering unique geospatial technology and data to the point of decision to empower workers, mangers and leadership to improve safety, efficiency and accountability around the globe. For more information visit www.compassdatainc.com, www.compassdrone.com, www.compasscom.com. Contact Kate Schlatter, +1 303.999.3000, info@one-compass.com

About Frontier Precision, Inc.

Frontier Precision offers sales, training, service, and technical support on all Trimble Geospatial products and has represented Trimble Geospatial products for over 30 years. Frontier Precision, Inc. has been among Trimble’s top Geospatial distributors worldwide for the past 10 years. For more information visit www.frontierprecision.com. Contact Jenn Heinrich, +1 701.222.2030, info@frontierprecision.com.

Contact

Jenn Heinrich

+1 701.222.2030

info@frontierprecision.com