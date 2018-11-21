DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenOn Energy, Inc., reported its third-quarter financial results today. Supporting materials can be found at www.genon.com.
GenOn is one of the largest independent power producers in the nation, producing safe and reliable electricity for wholesale customers throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, South and California. Headquartered in Texas, GenOn is committed to responsible operation of its power plants to support positive return for its investors.
GenOn contact:
Jackie Tilden, Jackie.tilden@genon.com
GenOn Energy, Inc
Dallas, UNITED STATES
