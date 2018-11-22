The WAL-SL-10-20X-FTL3-LED-CS-120V from Larson Electronics is a 200` Anti-Theft LED Stringer that is designed for secure and effective work place illumination.

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a leader in the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a 200-foot anti-theft LED stringer with 10, 14-watt T8-style LED bulbs each measuring two feet in length. The LEDs produce 1,750 lumens of light each for a total of 17,500 lumens, do not require a ballast to operate and feature lightly frosted lenses to diffuse the light.



The WAL-SL-10-20X-FTL3-LED-CS-120V 200-foot LED stringer with an anti-theft design is weather, impact and shock resistant, making it durable and able to withstand drops, falls or rough handling. Each LED T8 lamp is two feet long with a two-foot polycarbonate lens and is designed to operate in cooler temperatures. This unit can operate on current ranging from 100 to 277V AC for high voltage models or 11 to 25 V AC/DC for low voltage models without modifications.

Jobsite thefts of lights are unfortunately common, but this stringer features locked lamps to discourage theft. Additionally, the LEDs have different circuits from standard fluorescent lamps, meaning if these lamps were stolen, they would not work without modification.

This portable LED task lighting unit features 20 feet of 16/3 SOOW cable between each LED lamp. This fixture also has 25 feet of 16/3 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord on one end that is fitted with an industrial grade 5-15P cord cap and five feet of 16/3 SOOW cord fitted with 5-15C female cord cap on the other end.

This unit features a pair of drop hooks for easy mounting and is suitable for temporary construction sites, general maintenance, construction, aircraft interior, emergency shelter, long or narrow pathways, shipyards and food safe environments.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

