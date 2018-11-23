DUEREN, Germany, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWT Beteiligungs AG (“SWT”) has filed an early warning report (the “Report”) announcing the disposition of 4,900,000 common shares (“Shares”) of GBLT Corp. (the “Corporation”) at $0.05 per share for aggregate proceeds of $245,000, representing a 4.4% decrease in SWT’s shareholdings. The shares were disposed of through a private sale between SWT and a private arm’s length party.



Prior to the transaction, SWT held, directly or indirectly, beneficial ownership of, or the power to exercise control or direction over, 79,134,659 common shares and Thilo Senst, the sole shareholder of the sole shareholder of SWT, held options exercisable for 2,865,108 common shares, representing 70.3% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and representing 71.1% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares assuming full exercise of Mr. Senst's options.

Immediately after the transaction, SWT held, directly or indirectly, beneficial ownership of, or the power to exercise control or direction over, 74,234,659 common shares and Mr. Senst held options exercisable for 2,865,108 common shares, representing 66.0% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and representing 66.8% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares assuming full exercise of Mr. Senst's options.

SWT disposed of the shares for capital purposes and Mr. Senst and/or SWT may increase or reduce their investments in the Corporation according to market conditions or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the disposition, please see the Report, which was filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Corporation’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from SWT c/o Robbie Grossman, DLA Piper (Canada) LLP, (416) 369-5265, robbie.grossman@dlapiper.com.