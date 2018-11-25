RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) (“Alnylam” or the “Company”) on behalf of purchasers of the Company’s securities between February 15, 2018 and September 12, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Alnylam investors with financial losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com , to discuss this action and their legal rights and options. Additional information about this action may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/alnylam-pharmaceuticals/ .

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors during the Class Period that: (i) Alnylam had overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (ii) as a result, Alnylam’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Alnylam’s securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and sustained significant investment damages.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Alnylam’s securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 26, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the investor class.

