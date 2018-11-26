



On 3 September 2018, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.



Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 3 September 2018 and will end no later than 31 December 2019, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 485 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 19 November 2018 – 23 November 2018:

No. of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total previous announcement 836,449 140.24 117,306,310 19 November 2018 13,000 131.35 1,707,550 20 November 2018 15,000 127.30 1,909,500 21 November 2018 13,000 129.71 1,686,230 22 November 2018 13,500 130.14 1,756,890 23 November 2018 12,000 131.44 1,577,280 Total this period 66,500 129.89 8,637,450 Accumulated under the programme 902,949 139.48 125,943,760

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 1,012,939 own shares corresponding to 2.3 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

Please see the attached file for detailed information about individual trades under the program in the period 19-23 November 2018

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.

