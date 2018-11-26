On 3 September 2018, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 3 September 2018 and will end no later than 31 December 2019, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 485 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 19 November 2018 – 23 November 2018:
|No. of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total previous announcement
|836,449
|140.24
|117,306,310
|19 November 2018
|13,000
|131.35
|1,707,550
|20 November 2018
|15,000
|127.30
|1,909,500
|21 November 2018
|13,000
|129.71
|1,686,230
|22 November 2018
|13,500
|130.14
|1,756,890
|23 November 2018
|12,000
|131.44
|1,577,280
|Total this period
|66,500
|129.89
|8,637,450
|Accumulated under the programme
|902,949
|139.48
|125,943,760
Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 1,012,939 own shares corresponding to 2.3 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.
Please see the attached file for detailed information about individual trades under the program in the period 19-23 November 2018
For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.
