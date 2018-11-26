Luxembourg, 26th November 2018

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders' meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 12th September 2018

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 19th NOVEMBER 2018 to 23rd NOVEMBER 2018

Market: Euronext Growth Paris

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 19th November 2018 272 7.9 2 149 cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 20th November 2018 801 7.9 6 328 cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 21st November 2018 882 7.78 6 862 cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 22nd November 2018 865 7.88 6 816 cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 23rd November 2018 823 7.87 6 480 cancellation Euronext Growth Paris Total 3 643 - 28 635 - -

Repurchase programme full description dated 12th September 2018 is available on Velcan's website

