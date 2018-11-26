Luxembourg, 26th November 2018
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders' meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 12th September 2018
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 19th NOVEMBER 2018 to 23rd NOVEMBER 2018
Market: Euronext Growth Paris
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Weighted average price (Eur)
|Amount of purchases (Eur)
|Purpose
|Market
|19th November 2018
|272
|7.9
|2 149
|cancellation
|Euronext Growth Paris
|20th November 2018
|801
|7.9
|6 328
|cancellation
|Euronext Growth Paris
|21st November 2018
|882
|7.78
|6 862
|cancellation
|Euronext Growth Paris
|22nd November 2018
|865
|7.88
|6 816
|cancellation
|Euronext Growth Paris
|23rd November 2018
|823
|7.87
|6 480
|cancellation
|Euronext Growth Paris
|Total
|3 643
|-
|28 635
|-
|-
Repurchase programme full description dated 12th September 2018 is available on Velcan's website
* * *
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
Velcan SA
Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG
2018.11.26 Share buyback program - weekly statement PR.pdfFILE URL | Copy the link below