2018-11-26

In accordance with the principles of the nomination committee of Xbrane Biopharma AB ("Company" or "Xbrane"), adopted at the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2018, the Nomination Committee shall consist of up to four members appointed by the three largest shareholders as of September 30, 2018. The fourth member shall be the chairman of the board.

Based on the above, the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting in 2019 has been set up to consist of the following persons, which together represent approximately 17.6 percent of the number of shares and votes in the Company as of September 30, 2018:

- Ashkan Pouya appointed by Serendipity Group AB (Chairman of the Nomination Committee);

- Paolo Sarmientos appointed by Paolo Sarmientos; and

- Anders Tullgren, Chairman of Xbrane

The Chairman of the Board has contacted the eight largest shareholders in accordance with the principles of the Nomination Committee, whereby two shareholders expressed their willingness to appoint members of the Nomination Committee. Accordingly, the Nomination Committee consists of at least three members in accordance with the principles adopted by the Annual General Meeting.

The nomination committee's proposal will be presented in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting 2019 and on the Company's website, www.xbrane.com.

Shareholders may submit proposals to the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting in 2019 until March 1, 2019. The proposals can be sent to the following address: Xbrane Biopharma AB Nomination Committee, c/o Xbrane Biopharma AB, Banvaktsvägen 22, 171 48 Solna, Sweden, or via email: valberedning@xbrane.com.

Xbrane's Annual General Meeting will be held in Stockholm on May 16, 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Tullgren, Chairman of the board

E: valberedning@xbrane.com

Martin Åmark, Chief Executive Officer

M: +46(0) 763-093 777

E: martin.amark@xbrane.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 26 November at 20.00, 2018.

About Xbrane

Xbrane is a commercial phase Swedish biopharmaceutical company that develop and produces biosimilars. Xbrane has a patented protein production platform for development of biosimilars and world leading expertise in biosimilars. Xbrane's headquarter is located in Solna outside of Stockholm and the company's in-house research and development facilities are in Sweden and Italy. Xbrane is listed at Nasdaq First North since February 3rd, 2016 under the name XBRANE and Avanza Bank AB is Xbrane's certified adviser. For more information see www.xbrane.com.

