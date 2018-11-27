Highlights
Anton Dibowitz, CEO, commented:
"Having restructured our business, we are now well positioned to capitalize on the recovery. The combination of a strong cash position, no near-term amortization payments or debt maturities and light financial covenants alongside a large modern fleet and continued focus on cost reduction will ensure we remain competitive.
The fundamentals for our industry remain strong and there are improving signs through increased contracting activity, additional supply leaving the market and industry consolidation which should lead to better pricing in the future. We are already starting to see rate improvements for contracts starting in 2019/20.
We remain disciplined in our approach to contracting and will not be drawn into long term contracts at low day-rates given our financial flexibility."
