

Highlights





Revenue of $249 million

Operating loss of $106 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $46 million

98% economic utilization

Reported net loss of $245 million and diluted net loss per share of $2.40

Total cash of $2.1 billion

Seadrill Limited order backlog of approximately $2.1 billion

Added $296 million in backlog since the end of the second quarter





Anton Dibowitz, CEO, commented:



"Having restructured our business, we are now well positioned to capitalize on the recovery. The combination of a strong cash position, no near-term amortization payments or debt maturities and light financial covenants alongside a large modern fleet and continued focus on cost reduction will ensure we remain competitive.



The fundamentals for our industry remain strong and there are improving signs through increased contracting activity, additional supply leaving the market and industry consolidation which should lead to better pricing in the future. We are already starting to see rate improvements for contracts starting in 2019/20.



We remain disciplined in our approach to contracting and will not be drawn into long term contracts at low day-rates given our financial flexibility."



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Attachments