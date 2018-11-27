Dublin, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Electric Two-Wheeler Market By Vehicle Type (Electric Scooter and Electric Motorcycle), By Voltage Capacity (48-59V, 60-72V, 73-96V & Above 96V), By Battery Type, By Motor Placement, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India electric two-wheeler market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 41% by 2023, on account of growing need to curb air pollution levels across the country.
Government incentive schemes, growing distributor & dealership network, rising online sales, and increasing affordability of electric two-wheelers being provided by leading automobile manufacturers are some of the other key factors that would boost demand for electric two-wheelers in India.
Moreover, growing research & development activities are likely to result in a wide product portfolio for electric two-wheelers, thereby positively influencing the country's electric two-wheeler market during the forecast period.
India Electric Two-Wheeler Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of electric two-wheeler market in India:
Why You Should Buy This Report?
Some of the major companies operating in India electric two-wheeler market are
All these companies are well assisted by their key development teams and are strengthening their dealership network to boost their customer reach.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Recall
4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.3. Influencer of Purchase
4.4. Brand Satisfaction Level
4.5. Challenges/Unmet Needs
5. Government Initiatives
6. India Electric Two-Wheeler Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Electric Scooter and Electric Motorcycle)
6.2.2. By Voltage Capacity (48-59V, 60-72V, 73-96V & Above 96V)
6.2.3. By Battery Type (Lead and Li-ion)
6.2.4. By Motor Placement (Hub Type vs. Chassis Mounted)
6.2.5. By Company
6.2.6. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Battery Type)
7. India Electric Scooter Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Battery Capacity
7.2.2. By Battery Type
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Battery Type)
8. India Electric Motorcycle Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Battery Capacity
8.2.2. By Battery Type
9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Drivers
9.2. Challenges
10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Charging Infrastructure
13. SWOT Analysis
14. India Economic Profile
15. Product Benchmarking & Pricing Analysis
16. Qualitative Insights
17. Competitive Landscape
18. Strategic Recommendations
