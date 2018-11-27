Dublin, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Electric Two-Wheeler Market By Vehicle Type (Electric Scooter and Electric Motorcycle), By Voltage Capacity (48-59V, 60-72V, 73-96V & Above 96V), By Battery Type, By Motor Placement, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India electric two-wheeler market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 41% by 2023, on account of growing need to curb air pollution levels across the country.



Government incentive schemes, growing distributor & dealership network, rising online sales, and increasing affordability of electric two-wheelers being provided by leading automobile manufacturers are some of the other key factors that would boost demand for electric two-wheelers in India.



Moreover, growing research & development activities are likely to result in a wide product portfolio for electric two-wheelers, thereby positively influencing the country's electric two-wheeler market during the forecast period.



ndia Electric Two-Wheeler Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of electric two-wheeler market in India:

Electric Two-Wheeler Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Electric Scooter and Electric Motorcycle), By Voltage Capacity (48-59V, 60-72V, 73-96V & Above 96V), By Battery Type, By Motor Placement

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of electric two-wheeler market in India

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, electric two-wheeler distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Some of the major companies operating in India electric two-wheeler market are



Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd.

Lohia Auto Industries

Avon Cycles Ltd.

Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd

Tunwal E-Bike India PVT. LTD

NDS Eco Motors Private Limited

Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Tork Motors Private Limited

All these companies are well assisted by their key development teams and are strengthening their dealership network to boost their customer reach.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Recall

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Influencer of Purchase

4.4. Brand Satisfaction Level

4.5. Challenges/Unmet Needs



5. Government Initiatives



6. India Electric Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Electric Scooter and Electric Motorcycle)

6.2.2. By Voltage Capacity (48-59V, 60-72V, 73-96V & Above 96V)

6.2.3. By Battery Type (Lead and Li-ion)

6.2.4. By Motor Placement (Hub Type vs. Chassis Mounted)

6.2.5. By Company

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Battery Type)



7. India Electric Scooter Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Battery Capacity

7.2.2. By Battery Type

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Battery Type)



8. India Electric Motorcycle Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Battery Capacity

8.2.2. By Battery Type



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Charging Infrastructure



13. SWOT Analysis



14. India Economic Profile



15. Product Benchmarking & Pricing Analysis



16. Qualitative Insights



17. Competitive Landscape



18. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7tf5sz/india_electric?w=12





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Motorcycles