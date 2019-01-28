Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microdisplay Market by Product (HMD, HUD, EVF, Projector), Technology (OLED, LCoS, LCD, DLP), Industry (Consumer, Industrial/Enterprise, Aerospace, Automotive, Retail, Entertainment, Medical), Resolution, Brightness, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The microdisplay market was valued at USD 847.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 3,583.1 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2018 to 2024.



Factors such as compact size and technological advancements of microdisplays; increased adoption of HMDs in several industries; escalated demand for OLED microdisplays; and adoption of ADAS and surge in demand for head-up displays are driving the market toward high growth.



The aerospace and defense sector is expected to provide wide opportunities to the players in the microdisplay market. APAC is likely to witness the highest demand in the microdisplay market due to the presence of several microdisplay manufacturers and a large customer base in the region. Development of next-generation microdisplay technology - Micro-LED - is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.



The demand for microdisplays is increasing for their deployment in several products. The global display market is highly diversified and competitive; many mid-tier and start-up companies are competing with large players in the market for a particular product or product line. There are many dedicated companies who are developing and manufacturing microdisplays.



This research study compares various technologies that can be employed in microdisplays and analyzes key trends such as commercialization, potential, and impact of micro-LED based microdisplays and development of microdisplays for VR HMDs.



Major projector vendors such as Epson, Sony, Panasonic, NEC, Canon, Toshiba, Hitachi, BenQ, Optoma Corporation, and Lenovo are based in APAC. These vendors account for a share of more than 50% of the global projector market.



Major camera manufacturers such as Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Samsung are also based in APAC and capture a share of over 90% of the global camera market. APAC is also home to major HUD vendors such as Nippon Seiki, Denso, Yazaki, Alps, Pioneer, and JVC. These vendors account for a share of more than 60% of worldwide HUD market.



The APAC region has witnessed rapid growth in the microdisplay market in the past owing to the presence of a significant number of manufacturers of products in which microdisplays are used.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Compact Size and Technological Advancements of Microdisplays

5.2.1.2 Increased Adoption of HMDs in Several Industries

5.2.1.3 Escalated Demand for OLED Microdisplays

5.2.1.4 Adoption of ADAS and Surge in Demand for Head-Up Displays

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Saturation of Markets for Digital Cameras and Projectors Eventually Slowing Down Microdisplay Market Growth

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Opportunities in Aerospace & Defense Industry

5.2.3.2 Potential Demand for Microdisplays From APAC Due to Presence of Key Vendors and Large Customer Base

5.2.3.3 Development of Next-Generation Microdisplay Technology - Micro-LED

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Designing and Manufacturing Power-Efficient Microdisplays With High-Resolution and Brightness

5.2.4.2 Reducing Display Latency

5.2.4.3 Complex Manufacturing Process and High Cost of Microdisplays



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Technology Comparison - LCD, LCOS, DLP, OLED, and Micro-LED

6.4 Emerging Display Technologies

6.4.1 Commercialization Potential and Impact of Micro-LED

6.5 Emerging Trends

6.5.1 Microdisplays for VR

6.5.1.1 Lomid Project

6.5.1.2 Kopin's Microdisplay for VR HMDs

6.5.2 Major Contracts



7 Microdisplay Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Near-To-Eye (NTE) Devices

7.2.1 Electronic Viewfinder (EVF)/Camera

7.2.2 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

7.2.2.1 Augmented Reality (AR) HMD

7.2.2.1.1 Majority of the Demand for Microdisplays to Emerge for AR HMDs During the Forecast Period

7.2.2.2 Virtual Reality (VR) HMD

7.2.2.2.1 Microdisplay Market in VR HMDs to Surge 2019 Onwards

7.3 Head-Up Display (HUD)

7.3.1 APAC to Hold Largest Size of Microdisplay Market for HUD

7.4 Projector

7.4.1 DLP- and LCD-Based Microdisplays to Dominate Projector Segment

7.4.2 Pico Projector

7.4.3 Data Projector

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Monocular and Binocular Systems, Rifle Scopes, Thermal Imaging Glasses, and Medical Equipment are Major Other Products for Microdisplays



8 Microdisplay Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

8.2.1 Camera/EVF and Projector to Account for Significantly Large Share of LCD Microdisplay Market

8.3 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)

8.3.1 HUD and HMD to Capture Considerably Larger Share of LCOS Microdisplay Market

8.4 Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

8.4.1 HMD to Account for Largest Share of OLED Microdisplay Market

8.5 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

8.5.1 Projector and HUD to Account for Larger Share of DLP Microdisplay Market



9 Microdisplay Market, By Resolution & Brightness

9.1 Market, By Resolution

9.1.1 Introduction

9.1.2 Lower Than HD

9.1.3 HD

9.1.4 FHD

9.1.5 Higher Than FHD

9.2 Market, By Brightness

9.2.1 Introduction

9.2.2 Less Than 500 Nits

9.2.3 500-1,000 Nits

9.2.4 More Than 1,000 Nits



10 Microdisplay Market, By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Consumer

10.2.1 Camera/EVF to Account for Largest Share of Microdisplay Market for Consumer Segment

10.3 Industrial and Enterprise

10.3.1 HMD to Lead Microdisplay Market in Industrial and Enterprise Industry

10.4 Automotive

10.4.1 HUD to Account for Larger Size of Microdisplay Market for Automotive Industry

10.5 Military, Defense, and Aerospace

10.5.1 HMD to Emerge as Leading Products in Market for Military, Defense, and Aerospace Industry

10.6 Sports and Entertainment

10.6.1 HMD to Exhibit Highest Growth in Microdisplay Market for Sports and Entertainment Industry

10.7 Retail and Hospitality

10.7.1 HMD to Lead Microdisplay Market in Retail and Hospitality Industry

10.8 Medical

10.8.1 HMD to Lead Microdisplay Market in Medical Industry

10.9 Education

10.9.1 HMD and Projector to Lead Microdisplay Market in Education Industry

10.1 Others

10.10.1 HMD to Lead Microdisplay Market in Other Industry



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Player Market Ranking, 2018

12.3 Competitive Situation and Trends



13 Company Profiles

Key Players



Sony

Seiko Epson

Emagin Corporation

Kopin Corporation

Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology

Himax Technologies

Holoeye Photonics

Wisechip Semiconductor

Raystar Optronics

Winstar Display

Key Innovators



Fraunhofer Fep

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) Taiwan

Cea-Leti

JBD Inc.

Vuereal

Jasper Display Corp.

Texas Instruments

Other Key Players



Syndiant

Microoled

Raontech

Liteye Systems

Silicon Micro Display (SMD)

Citizen Finedevice

Omnivision Technologies

Microvision

SPI Corp.

Cinoptics

Anpo Intelligence Technology (ENMESI)



