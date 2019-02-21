Dublin, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa Extruded Snack Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The MENA extruded snack food market reached a value of US$ 2,075 Million in 2018.
Extrusion cooking is one of the most popular processes to prepare snacks and ready-to-eat foods by using a variety of ingredients such as corn, tapioca, oats, potatoes, wheat, etc. After extrusion, these snacks are processed and converted into semi-cooked or pre-cooked food products. This helps in the elimination of toxins and micro-organisms produced naturally while making these snacks healthier as well as safer for consumption. In recent years, extruded snack foods have witnessed strong growth in the MENA region.
In the MENA region, rapid industrialization and urbanization have resulted in a significant shift towards western food cultures. This remains one of the primary forces catalyzing the growth of the market. In addition, the region represents one of the fastest growing populations across the globe. This coupled by low median age groups and rising disposable incomes have positively influenced the growth of this market.
Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 2,657 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2024.
Market Summary:
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Middle East and North Africa Snack Food Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Breakup by Snack Type
5.5 Market Forecast
6 Middle East and North Africa Extruded Snack Food Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.3 Market Breakup by Region
6.4 Market Breakup by Type
6.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
6.6 Market Forecast
6.7 SWOT Analysis
6.8 Value Chain Analysis
6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.10 Price Analysis
6.11 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors
7 Performance of Key Regions
8 Market Breakup by Type
8.1 Potato
8.2 Corn
8.3 Rice
8.4 Tapioca
8.5 Mixed Grains
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
9.2 Convenience Stores
9.3 Specialty Food Stores
9.4 Online Retail
9.5 Others
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Structure
10.2 Market Breakup by Key Players
11 Extruded Snack Foods Manufacturing Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Detailed Process Flow
11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
12.3 Plant Layout
12.4 Plant Machinery
12.5 Machinery Pictures
12.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
12.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
12.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
12.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
12.10 Requirements and Expenditures
12.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
12.12 Other Capital Investments
13 Loans and Financial Assistance
14 Project Economics
14.1 Capital Cost of the Project
14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
14.4 Taxation and Depreciation
14.5 Income Projections
14.6 Expenditure Projections
14.7 Financial Analysis
14.8 Profit Analysis
15 Key Player Profiles
