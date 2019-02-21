Dublin, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa Extruded Snack Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The MENA extruded snack food market reached a value of US$ 2,075 Million in 2018.



Extrusion cooking is one of the most popular processes to prepare snacks and ready-to-eat foods by using a variety of ingredients such as corn, tapioca, oats, potatoes, wheat, etc. After extrusion, these snacks are processed and converted into semi-cooked or pre-cooked food products. This helps in the elimination of toxins and micro-organisms produced naturally while making these snacks healthier as well as safer for consumption. In recent years, extruded snack foods have witnessed strong growth in the MENA region.



In the MENA region, rapid industrialization and urbanization have resulted in a significant shift towards western food cultures. This remains one of the primary forces catalyzing the growth of the market. In addition, the region represents one of the fastest growing populations across the globe. This coupled by low median age groups and rising disposable incomes have positively influenced the growth of this market.



Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 2,657 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2024.



Market Summary:



On the basis of raw material, the market has been segmented into potato, corn, rice, tapioca and mixed grains. Amongst these, potato represents the biggest segment.

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segregated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty food stores, online retail and others. Currently, supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate this market.

Country-wise, Saudi Arabia represents the largest market, holding the majority of the MENA extruded snack food market share. Saudi Arabia is followed by UAE, Egypt, Iran, Israel and others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the MENA extruded snack food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the MENA extruded snack food market?

Which are the popular raw materials in the MENA extruded snack food market?

What are the major distribution channels in the MENA extruded snack food market?

What are the price trends of extruded snack foods?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the MENA extruded snack food market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the MENA extruded snack food market?

What is the structure of the MENA extruded snack food market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the MENA extruded snack food market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Middle East and North Africa Snack Food Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Snack Type

5.5 Market Forecast



6 Middle East and North Africa Extruded Snack Food Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Breakup by Type

6.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.10 Price Analysis

6.11 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors



7 Performance of Key Regions



8 Market Breakup by Type

8.1 Potato

8.2 Corn

8.3 Rice

8.4 Tapioca

8.5 Mixed Grains

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.3 Specialty Food Stores

9.4 Online Retail

9.5 Others



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Structure

10.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



11 Extruded Snack Foods Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Layout

12.4 Plant Machinery

12.5 Machinery Pictures

12.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.12 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9bcjzp/middle_east_and?w=12

